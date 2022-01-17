DEAPcoin (DEP) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.35 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $101.80 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00056395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,625,269,084 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

