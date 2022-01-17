Decentral Games (DG) Price Hits $0.50

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $188.54 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00060267 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00071639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,173.21 or 0.07531215 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,980.83 or 0.99636124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00068079 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007624 BTC.

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 380,328,541 coins and its circulating supply is 376,430,120 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

