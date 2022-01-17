Decentraland 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $554.62 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion and approximately $554.62 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.89 or 0.00006910 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00056077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland Coin Profile

MANA is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,882,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,824,517,835 coins. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.