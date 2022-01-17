Decentralized Machine Learning Hits Market Cap of $241,088.26 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $241,088.26 and $3,219.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

DML is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

