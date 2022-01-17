Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $62,428.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

