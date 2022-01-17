DEEPSPACE (DPS) Trading Up 20.4% This Week

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000465 BTC on exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $10.39 million and $33,155.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00060870 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00070145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.12 or 0.07583742 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,143.31 or 0.99779107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00068644 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007751 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

