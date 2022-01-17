DeFine (DFA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.08 Million

DeFine (CURRENCY:DFA) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 17th. One DeFine coin can now be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00003805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFine has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFine has a market cap of $89.23 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00060708 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00069643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.88 or 0.07569970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,769.06 or 1.00064182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00068778 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007713 BTC.

DeFine Profile

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

