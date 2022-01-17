DeGate (DG) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.30 Million

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. DeGate has a market capitalization of $18.30 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00060961 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00069694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.17 or 0.07615341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,159.00 or 0.99949736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00068785 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007741 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,282,337 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

