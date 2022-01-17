Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $166.00

Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 166 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 167.60 ($2.28), with a volume of 195663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.50 ($2.41).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 392 ($5.32) to GBX 297 ($4.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 344.40 ($4.67).

Get Deliveroo alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 242.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.50.

In other Deliveroo news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.95), for a total value of £85,157.31 ($115,592.93).

About Deliveroo (LON:ROO)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.