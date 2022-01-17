Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.40.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.07.

DAL stock opened at $40.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 95.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.53) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 208,298 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 198,560 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 65,852 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

