DeltaChain 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,704.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.85 or 0.00378299 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000147 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007856 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001192 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.62 or 0.00886575 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003664 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

