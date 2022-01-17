Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

DNLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $34.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 248.87 and a beta of 1.75. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $83.98.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $823,518.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $224,213.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,471 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.