Dent (DENT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $41.88 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last week, Dent has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. Dent has a market cap of $354.49 million and $41.88 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00056596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Dent

Dent (DENT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

