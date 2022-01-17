Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.19% of Argo Group International worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International stock opened at $60.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.93. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.42.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $533.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.85 million. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

