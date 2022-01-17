Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 425 Price Target

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 425 price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ROG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 435 target price on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 target price on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 383.92.

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

