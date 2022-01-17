Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €6.50 Price Target for Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA)

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been assigned a €6.50 ($7.39) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NOKIA. Morgan Stanley set a €6.50 ($7.39) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.05) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.91) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.08 ($6.91).

Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of €3.81 ($4.33) and a 1-year high of €5.95 ($6.76).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

