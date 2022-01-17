Dev Protocol (DEV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00003832 BTC on major exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $84,588.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012110 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.40 or 0.00696728 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00021848 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.