Devon Energy Co. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securities boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research report issued on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. Truist Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $50.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.97. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $51.45.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,178,743,000 after acquiring an additional 460,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,617,000 after acquiring an additional 84,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after buying an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after buying an additional 13,896,256 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.