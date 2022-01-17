DEXA COIN (DEXA) Reaches Market Cap of $4.90 Million

DEXA COIN (CURRENCY:DEXA) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. DEXA COIN has a total market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $603,645.00 worth of DEXA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DEXA COIN has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00060870 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00071874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.53 or 0.07560105 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,185.56 or 0.99897871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00068718 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007745 BTC.

About DEXA COIN

DEXA COIN’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. DEXA COIN’s official Twitter account is @DEXA_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXA COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@DEXA_COIN . DEXA COIN’s official website is dexacoin.net

Buying and Selling DEXA COIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

