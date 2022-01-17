DeXe (DEXE) Reaches Market Cap of $32.65 Million

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last week, DeXe has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DeXe coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.31 or 0.00022141 BTC on major exchanges. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $32.65 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeXe Profile

DeXe (DEXE) is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,340 coins. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeXe is dexe.network . The official message board for DeXe is medium.com/@dexe.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

DeXe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeXe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeXe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

