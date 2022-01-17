dHedge DAO Price Reaches $0.65 on Exchanges (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 5% against the dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $15.63 million and approximately $404,574.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001547 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dHedge DAO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,921,216 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

