DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 499,600 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the December 15th total of 326,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $5.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $282.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.31. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.59 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHX. Lake Street Capital began coverage on DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth $481,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 172.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 830,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 525,965 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter valued at $2,031,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

