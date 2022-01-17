Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for about 1.4% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Diageo were worth $17,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

DEO traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.28. The stock had a trading volume of 294,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,840. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $153.67 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.49.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.