Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 700,766 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 114,399 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.39% of Diamondback Energy worth $66,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 3,760.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.52.

Shares of FANG opened at $129.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.85 and its 200-day moving average is $96.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

