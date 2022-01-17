Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Market Capitalization Achieves $829,445.86

Digital Fitness (CURRENCY:DEFIT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Digital Fitness has a market cap of $829,445.86 and approximately $27,345.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00061200 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00069627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.00 or 0.07612425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,177.45 or 0.99991532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00069152 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007695 BTC.

About Digital Fitness

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 49,994,757 coins and its circulating supply is 26,738,691 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

Digital Fitness Coin Trading

