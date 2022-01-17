Digital Insurance Token (DIT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $499,881.50 and approximately $4.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.50 or 0.00501079 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.