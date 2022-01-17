Digital Reserve Currency Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $41,776.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 47.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Reserve Currency alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00014323 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.95 or 0.00313970 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Reserve Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Reserve Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.