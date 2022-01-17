DigitalNote (XDN) 1-Day Volume Hits $13,456.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $13,456.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 147.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.68 or 0.00529901 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000345 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,104,523 coins and its circulating supply is 7,933,626,632 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

