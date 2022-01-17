Dimecoin Reaches One Day Volume of $553.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $553.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00154484 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000076 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

