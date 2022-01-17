DinoSwap Price Reaches $0.0661 on Top Exchanges (DINO)

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One DinoSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0661 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DinoSwap has a market cap of $4.88 million and approximately $293,493.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00060977 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00070258 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.33 or 0.07585776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,143.40 or 0.99737124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00068697 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007767 BTC.

DinoSwap Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,911,977 coins and its circulating supply is 73,845,227 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DinoSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

