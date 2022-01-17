disBalancer Market Capitalization Tops $2.79 Million (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001150 BTC on exchanges. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and $130,326.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, disBalancer has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00061186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00070030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.02 or 0.07616737 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,258.60 or 0.99928954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00068855 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007738 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,249,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,823 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars.

