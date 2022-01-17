Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 389,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 784,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DSS opened at $0.67 on Monday. Document Security Systems has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Document Security Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 95.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Document Security Systems will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Document Security Systems during the third quarter worth $96,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Document Security Systems during the third quarter worth $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Document Security Systems during the third quarter worth $57,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Document Security Systems by 19.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 92,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Document Security Systems during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Document Security Systems Company Profile

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper and plastic products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Plastics, Digital, Technology Management, Direct Marketing, and Corporate.

