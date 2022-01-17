DOGGY (DOGGY) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One DOGGY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DOGGY has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DOGGY has a total market cap of $11.85 million and $486,919.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00061186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00070030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.02 or 0.07616737 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,258.60 or 0.99928954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00068855 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007738 BTC.

DOGGY Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,044,619,408 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGGY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

