Don-key Trading 19.2% Higher Over Last Week (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, Don-key has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One Don-key coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000810 BTC on major exchanges. Don-key has a total market cap of $14.79 million and approximately $769,950.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key (DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,454,767 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

