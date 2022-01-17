Dora Factory (DORA) Trading 4% Higher Over Last Week

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, Dora Factory has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $31.46 million and $9.06 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.85 or 0.00018552 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,007,106 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

