Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Downgraded by National Bankshares to “Hold”

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$27.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.82.

TSE:D.UN traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,146. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$19.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.23.

In other news, Director Karine Macindoe sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.80, for a total transaction of C$161,847.48.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

