Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Cut to Hold at National Bankshares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.16% from the company’s previous close.

DRETF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.68.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.83. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $19.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

