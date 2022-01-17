Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Cut to Hold at National Bankshares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.16% from the company’s previous close.

DRETF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.68.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.83. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $19.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

