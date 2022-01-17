DREP 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $27.62 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One DREP coin can now be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on exchanges. DREP has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DREP has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DREP alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00057258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007003 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00105390 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP (DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.