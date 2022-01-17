DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Reaches $1.20 on Top Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00032561 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00018286 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001962 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

