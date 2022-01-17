DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $11.81 million and approximately $650,394.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $11.38 or 0.00026712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00061546 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00069506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.47 or 0.07607162 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,582.02 or 0.99901860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00068737 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007766 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

