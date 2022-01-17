Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,590 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 66,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Zacks Investment Research raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $19.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -164.15 and a beta of 0.64. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $26.03.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

