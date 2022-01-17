Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) received a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective from research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s current price.

DUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €48.77 ($55.42).

Shares of DUE traded up €0.68 ($0.77) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €40.86 ($46.43). 152,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 126.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €39.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €38.86. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a 52-week high of €44.08 ($50.09).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

