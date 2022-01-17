DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Down 35.5% in December

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE KTF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,760. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $12.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTF. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $298,000. 32.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

