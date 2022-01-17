Dynamite Price Up 14.8% Over Last Week (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. Dynamite has a total market cap of $41,917.54 and $104,033.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dynamite has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.68 or 0.00379124 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000147 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007983 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001208 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.62 or 0.00900444 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 731,501 coins and its circulating supply is 395,894 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

