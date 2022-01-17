Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,153,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.91% of Dynatrace worth $791,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,688,000 after buying an additional 186,456 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,025,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,198,000 after purchasing an additional 504,696 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,483 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $3,853,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DT opened at $52.50 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.82 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.95.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

