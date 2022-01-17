e-Gulden Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $99.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.74 or 0.00354997 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008934 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000865 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,988,766 coins and its circulating supply is 17,166,566 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

