e-Money (NGM) Trading 7.2% Higher This Week

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last week, e-Money has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. e-Money has a market capitalization of $26.60 million and approximately $750,582.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Money coin can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00003180 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00060997 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00071122 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.21 or 0.07623195 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,203.22 or 0.99721854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00068838 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007721 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

