Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,572 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $175,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,020 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,696,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,520,000 after acquiring an additional 406,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,142,000 after acquiring an additional 380,015 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.28.

Shares of PNC opened at $222.20 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.60 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.87. The company has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,531. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

