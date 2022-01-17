Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,864 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of MarketAxess worth $113,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 65.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,382,000 after acquiring an additional 78,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in MarketAxess by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,245,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MarketAxess by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,960,000 after acquiring an additional 128,893 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MarketAxess by 5.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,024,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,861,000 after acquiring an additional 54,832 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $386.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $505.00 to $499.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $405.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.67.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $371.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $341.50 and a 12-month high of $589.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $384.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.33.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

