Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $140,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 35,424 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.90.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

ODFL opened at $316.12 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.76 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.48. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

